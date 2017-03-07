Laurel & Hardy at the grange

Anyone looking for some timeless hilarity is invited to the Cannon Grange for an evening of Laurel & Hardy silent movies on Saturday, March 18. Doors will open at 7, with the first of four films to be shown beginning at 7:30.

Grange member John Mucci will provide an original piano score to each of the movies. He has been presenting silent movies at the grange hall, 25 Cannon Road, for nearly 15 years. None has been repeated.

The four films to be shown were produced during the early 20th Century and will be projected onto a 10-foot-by-12-foot screen. The hall is an appropriate venue for watching silent movies since the building dates to 1899 and the piano was built in 1903.

Tickets amay be purchased at the door, and refreshments will be available. For more information, call the grange office at 203-762-1900 or email Cannon.Grange@yahoo.com.