Sap will make a tasty transition to maple syrup as Ambler Farm hosts two maple syrup open houses on Saturday, March 4, and March 11. Each event is free and runs from 1 to 2.

Children and families will have an opportunity to tap a tree, take the maple syrup taste test, learn about Native American, Colonial, and modern methods of making syrup and taste Ambler Farm’s very own maple syrup over vanilla ice cream.

Bottles of Ambler Farm maple syrup will be available for sale.