Making paper

The Wilton Historical Society will offer a papermaking workshop for children on Saturday, March 11 from 11 to 12:30. Museum Educator Lola Chen will guide the children as they learn how to make hand-made paper, and discuss the history of paper.

New England had many paper mills, including one in Trumbull, which made paper from recycled linen and cotton rags. The scarcity of rags during the Revolutionary period was a chronic problem, and many newspapers carried ads requesting that rags be left at the printer’s office where they would be bundled for shipment to the nearest paper mill.

The workshop is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for society members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members: $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.