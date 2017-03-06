Seed-planting time Wilton Garden Club members, from left, Ann Collis, Jerre Dawson, and Mari Okie-Fouracre, plant seeds in the greenhouse at Comstock Community Center in anticipation of the club’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale. The greenhouse is brimming with plants that are being propagated and grown for sale at the greenhouse on May 10 from 9:30 to 1:30, and in Wilton Center on May 12, from noon to 5, and May 13, from 10 to 2. — Jeannette Ross photo