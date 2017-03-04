Wilton Bulletin

Lavielle holds office hours at Orem’s

March 4, 2017

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) invites her constituents to attend office hours with her on Tuesday, March 7, at Orem’s Diner on Route 7. She will meet with any interested constituent 7:30 to 9 a.m.

This is an opportunity for constituents to meet with their state representative and talk about issues that are shaping the current legislative session, legislative initiatives they may support or oppose, and any other issues that are important to them.

Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to speak to Lavielle may email her at Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov.

