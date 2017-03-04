Letter: We all deserve safety in our houses of worship

To the Editors:

As members of the Wilton Clergy Association, which represents our broader interfaith community, we value our bonds of friendship. We believe when one of us is threatened, we are all threatened.

Many of us enjoy comfort and gain great peace while meeting in our houses of worship. We have the luxury of doing so without fear of danger. That is not the case for Jews and Muslims across our country. That is not the case for them in our area either. Unfortunately it is not a new practice for our police to be regularly called upon to be a presence at area houses of worship. This is done to ensure the safety of those in worship.

It is incumbent upon each of us to speak out against aggression and hatred when we experience it in person and online. We have gone well beyond the point of sitting back and saying nothing.

In hopes of greater peace,

Members of the Wilton Clergy Association

Wilton, Feb. 28