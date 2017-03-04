Koutsoukos named Quiz Bowl Player of the Week

Less than a month after being crowned Middlebrook School’s 2017 Geography Bee champion, sixth grader Lukas Koutsoukos was selected as the National Academic Quiz Tournaments Middle School Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 4.

Lukas earned the title for being one of the top individual scorers at Quiz Bowl’s Bergen Winter Classic Tournament in River Edge, N.J., where he competed against mostly seventh- and eighth-graders.

He and his teammate, Vihan Jayaardhane, also finished in seventh place with a record of six wins and three losses.

Quiz bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments, LLC, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

