Registrars hold high school voter registration drive

With help from the Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton’s registrars of voters, Annalisa Stravato and Carole Young-Kleinfeld, will supervise a two-day voter registration drive during lunch at the Wilton High School cafeteria on March 8 and March 9.

With proper identification, such as a driver’s license or a Social Security card, students may complete and submit Connecticut voter registration applications if they are U.S. citizens and will turn 18 on or before Election Day — Nov. 7, 2017. Students may complete applications at the cafeteria or may submit them online using a smartphone or tablet.

The registrars report the annual high school voter registration drive usually adds 60 to 80 new voters to Wilton’s voter list. There will also be information about absentee voting for students who will be away at college or otherwise unable to get to the polls on Election Day in November.

Information: wiltonct.org.