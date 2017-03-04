Eateries welcome the curious during Restaurant Week

For restaurateur Maria Pertesis, there is no better way to alert the public to the reopening of her Mexican restaurant in Wilton Center, Cactus Rose Restaurant & Tequila Bar, than by participating in the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Spring Restaurant Week.

From Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 12, all restaurants and eateries in Wilton are invited to participate by featuring special culinary selections of one-week-only pricing to encourage new visitors.

And for the first time in the event’s five-year history, restaurants in neighboring Georgetown are welcome to participate, too.

“We’re happy to be back,” said Pertesis, whose restaurant had been closed with water damage since Dec. 16 because of burst pipes that froze during the arctic blast that struck the region at the time.

She reopened Feb. 1, but word has been slow to get around that the tequila is back on the table.

“To let people know we’re back open again, we’ll do specials obviously to get people in here,” she said. “What’s really nice about restaurant week is that people who haven’t come in will come in to sample what we have to offer. We will definitely have a chicken dish, seafood, steak, and a vegetarian option as well.”

Fourteen restaurants have agreed to participate, said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s more than we’ve ever had,” Hanson said, adding she got the high number by re-inviting the restaurants that participated in last fall’s restaurant week.

“I first concentrate on Chamber members,” she said. “Plus, we’ve included Georgetown, which is nice. I’m really pleased with it.”

Many of the restaurants will be offering prix fixe menus.

“It can be an opportunity for them to feature something new or different from the chef, and offer special aperitifs or cordials,” Hanson said.

The reason is simple.

“We’re trying to support our membership in every way, and this is a fun way to feature restaurants,” she said.

The participating restaurants, in addition to Cactus Rose, are Aranci 67,

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant, Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar, Little Pub, Marly’s Bar & Bistro, Mediterraneo, Oak and Almond, Portofino Restaurant and Bar, Reiki Sushi & Asian Bistro, Toozy Patza Pizza, and Wilton Pizza, and in Georgetown, Washington Prime and Lombardi’s Trattoria.

At Marly’s, which is named for the owner’s wife, Marly,

the restaurant will feature a prix fixe of appetizer, entrée and dessert for $30.95.

“We have six appetizers to choose from, five entrées between pasta, a chicken dish and seafood, and we have three desserts, like apple crisp,”said Christian Marino, the manager.

There will be a half-price night on full bottles of wine, and daily specials.

“We’ll appeal to the masses and make sure everyone is happy,” Marino said.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce organizes many of the community’s major events. Information: 203-762-0567 or wiltonchamber.com.