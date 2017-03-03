Wilton dentist office moves into historic Cannondale house

Dr. James T. Aris has not only changed the name of his dental practice from Wilton Center Family Dentistry to Advanced Dentistry of Wilton but has changed the location of his office as well.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Aris welcomed patients to his new office at the Cannon House, 436 Danbury Road, in Wilton’s historic Cannondale neighborhood.

Aris and his wife, Pamela, said they decided to move the office to the 19th-Century building “for the benefit of [their] patients.”

“Bottom line, we had a great problem,” said Aris. “We outgrew our space.”

Before the Cannon House, Aris worked out of 67 Old Ridgefield Road for 22 years.

“It took a very special place for us to move our practice, and the Cannon House is that special place,” said Aris.

“The Cannon House will better serve our patients with more comfortable rooms,” he said, “but with the same outstanding dental team and dedication to helping each and every patient achieve and maintain their optimal dental health.”

The Arises purchased the property from its previous owner of 40 years, John Paul, in June, and Pamela said she “instantly fell in love” with the two-and-a-half-story Greek Revival house.

Transformation

The Cannon House — also known as the Hiram and Mary Cannon Jones House — was built in 1835, and transforming it into a state-of-the-art dental office took eight months.

“A lot of thought went into the layout of each dental room for the comfort of the patient,” said Aris, “as well as the best ergonomic use of space for the dentists, hygienists and dental assistants.”

In designing the interior of the new office, Pamela said, she wanted to preserve and complement the home’s historic features — from its maple hardwood floors to “intricate detail to crown molding.”

The end result, she said, is a “very inviting” appearance and feel.

“The minute you walk through the doors, you are greeted by an inviting hearth, with a soft glow of light,” said Pamela.

“Every light in the Cannon House is energy-efficient LED, and most in the color temperature of white daylight, 5,000 kelvin for ideal dental lighting.”

Aris said the new space is “truly a dental home” and “every square inch” of the house has a purpose — “from the advanced sterilization center to the lab to the software-driven dental chairs.”

Technology and equipment

With “meticulous attention to detail and a lot of work,” state-of-the-art dental equipment was set up inside the historic building.

“The infrastructure of the Cannon House is superior,” said Aris. “We focused on maintaining a strong foundation and pulled together an outstanding team of professionals,” including:

Wilton architect Rob Sanders, who brought “extensive knowledge in historic preservation,” said Pamela.

Award-winning contractor Wayne Fontaine, of Fontaine Construction in Bethel, who specializes in dental space construction.

Cesar Chacon, of Cesar’s Services Corp. in Wilton, who focused on the foundation.

Eivind Heggland, of Connecticut Floor Supply in Wilton, who did “an extraordinary job of refurbishing the antique hardwood floors and banister,” said Pamela.

Norwalk-based Candide Landscaping worked on the grounds of the property, Connecticut Basement provided insulation, and EPA-certified Shoreline Painting, of Norwalk, spent months painting the exterior of the building.

“You have to have a special love of historic properties to embark on this type of project,” said Fontaine.

“Starting from scratch would have been easier, but the end result at the Cannon House is truly a unique and state-of-the-art dental practice.”

Fontaine said he and Patterson Dental agree that the dental chairs Aris selected from Planmeca are “one of the most technically advanced chairs on the market.”

The chairs, which Aris spent two years researching, incorporate a CAD/CAM design center, a superior water system, and memory foam upholstery. They bend at the knee, providing easy in-and-out access for patients, move from a seated to a reclined position, and can rotate 360 degrees.

The new office also has hospital-grade sterilization equipment.

“What I like most about the new space is that our dental team is so excited and proud to work at the Cannon House. It reflects our commitment to the latest technology and education to exceed the expectations of our patients,” said Aris.

“Our team approach, education and technology are the three most important areas of our practice growth.”

Aris is among the top 1% of general dentists in this country who have earned a Mastership from the Academy of General Dentistry, and his dental practice offers a variety of services, including implants and 3D dentistry.

To learn more about Advanced Dentistry of Wilton, visit drjamesaris.com.