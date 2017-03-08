Continuing Education offers new online dating course

Wilton Continuing Education is offering a new course on Wednesday, March 22, called How to Create an Irresistible Online Dating Profile.

Taking place in Room 150 of Wilton High School, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the course will be led by Sandy Weiner, CEO and founder of dating coaching service Last First Date, who will teach people how to “create an online dating profile that stands out from the crowd.”

“I call myself the chief love officer, which means that I’m a dating and love coach for women over 40,” said Weiner, who has been a dating coach for eight years.

Weiner said she specializes in helping women over 40 “value themselves more, set clear standards for dating and relationships, communicate effectively, understand men better, and uncover their blind spots so they can attract quality men and have epic love.”

One of the most common mistakes people make when creating online dating profiles, Weiner said, is “listing a bunch of adjectives that describe [themselves], but they say nothing about you.”

“For example, ‘I’m creative’ could mean you play an instrument, you have a good eye for fashion, you paint portraits, you write,” she said.

“I teach clients how to tell one-line stories that describe their top five unique qualities.”

During her Continuing Education course, Weiner said, participants will do exercises “to help them create a unique screen name and headline” and fill out a questionnaire “to help them create an outstanding profile essay.”

In addition to dating coaching, Weiner, a Stamford resident is also a blogger, workshop leader and internationally known TEDx speaker with coaching certifications from The Coaches Training Institute and the International Coaches Federation.

There is a $60 fee for the How to Create an Irresistible Online Dating Profile course, and a $10 discount for Wilton residents.

Click here for information and registration.