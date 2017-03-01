Police Log: DUI, identity theft

DUI

A 59-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs Feb. 22 at 6:33 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Road near Westport Road.

Police said Eleanor Behringer, of 29 Union Avenue, Norwalk, was released on $250 bond with a court date of March 6.

She refused to give a blood-alcohol test.

Police stopped her after a call from Norwalk police by radio that her 2010 Subaru Forester was swerving all over the road. She was found disoriented. She had difficulty standing up and could not complete a sobriety test.

Identity theft

The Wilton Police Department was made aware on Feb. 21 of three separate incidents of identity theft and mail theft on Thunder Lake Road. Officers investigated and made an arrest two days later.

Police said Elijah Jamel Chin, 26, of 1281 West Rosecrans Avenue, Gardena, Calif., was found to be driving a car that matched the description of a suspicious vehicle reported around mailboxes in the area for several days. He also matched the description of the driver. He was pulled over near Whipstick Road and Nod Hill Road and was found to have mail and a credit card in the name of a Pipers Hill Road resident in his lap. A subsequent vehicle search showed Chin was engaged in the crime of identity theft.

Chin was taken into custody and charged with sixth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, attempt at trafficking in personal identifying information, and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. He was released on bond and will appear in court March 6.

The investigation remains open and residents are asked to monitor their credit card bills and credit reports for any suspicious inquiries or account activity that they did not authorize.

The police also ask that residents cancel the affected cards, and report the incident to the credit bureaus.

The Wilton Police Department responded to a domestic verbal call during the week of Feb. 21 to Feb. 28.