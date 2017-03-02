Library Lines: March 2

Horn in on some fun

Kids will have a chance to toot their own horns on Saturday, March 4, in the program (Not) Just For Kids Music Program: Horns a Plenty! from 3 to 4 p.m. During the hour Norwalk Symphony Orchestra members will present a lively, fun and interactive program that is educational and entertaining. Musicians will play their brass instruments and then let the kids enjoy a “petting zoo” of sorts, experiencing what it is like to play real instruments. Free, registration is recommended.

Plug-in cars

Scott Thompson, Westport Electric Car Club member, is the Wilton Go Green/Wilton Library Green Speaker Series presenter on Sunday, March 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Scott will provide an Introduction to Electric Vehicles, covering EV basics and types of choices available. Many misperceptions and myths will be challenged with real facts. Thompson is an environmental engineer by profession, EV owner, and volunteer chairman of Fairfield’s Clean Energy Task Force. This Green Speaker talk is co-sponsored by Wilton Go Green and Wilton Library. Free, registration is recommended.

Journey of self-discovery

Maggie Kneip, author of Now Everyone Will Know: The Perfect Husband, His Shattering Secret, My Rediscovered Life, visits the library on Monday, March 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her new memoir. After a fairy-tale courtship in 1980s New York City, Maggie Kneip’s young marriage shatters when her “perfect” husband — a star editor at The Wall Street Journal — is diagnosed with and dies of AIDS, leaving her with two young children in a city electrified by paranoia about the new epidemic. Devastated by his betrayal, Maggie struggles to protect herself and her children from stigma, keeping the circumstances of her husband’s death a secret for nearly 25 years. It is only when a journey of self-discovery aligns with her children’s coming of age and a new world of sexual tolerance that she can finally embrace the truth and set herself free. Psychologist Dr. Dale Atkins, who provided the afterword for the book, will appear with Kneip for an informal conversation. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is highly recommended.

Mix, mingle and make something

The second annual March Maker Madness: Ladies’ Night Out takes place on Tuesday, March 7, from 8 to 10. The event is an informal, fun and welcoming way to enjoy time with friends and make something in the process. Guest will sip wine, nibble on appetizers and create fun and easy DIY projects by the fire. No experience is necessary to make etched old fashioned glasses, coasters and floral centerpieces. The materials, appetizers and wine are all supplied by the library. Attendees are reminded to bring clippers for flower arranging. The fee is $30 per person, payable in advance. Registration is required.

Poetry series begins

Guest lecturer Gerald Weiss returns to the library for a four-part series, The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades, on Thursday, March 9, from 10:30 to noon. The series continues on March 16, 23 and April 6. The Troades (Trojan Women) in particular merits study today not only for its literary genius but also because of its relevance for the times. This course will take participants through the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world. The destruction of Troy and its aftermath symbolizes every city, nation or individual that has suffered cruelty, violence, conquest, exile or loss of self-identity. Poetry packets are now available at the circulation desk. Free, advance registration is required.

Photography exhibition begins

Wilton Arts Council’s Focus ’17 Photography Exhibition begins this week with a reception on Friday, March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition features the works of photographers from around the region. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through March. 30. A portion of the proceeds from sales benefits the library.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.