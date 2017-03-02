Senior Center News: March 2

Free tax help

The AARP Tax Aide Program provides income tax preparation assistance for low and middle-income taxpayers of all ages, with special attention to those 60 and older. Volunteers from AARP will be at the senior center on Monday, March 6, from 9 to noon to assist in tax preparation. No appointment is necessary. Just take a number upon entering and wait your turn.

If married, both husband and wife must be present during an income tax counseling session. Taxpayers must bring all the documents they have received which apply to their 2016 income taxes.

Sessions will take place in the Senior Center Technology Room. Follow the signs when you enter the lobby.

Share your favorite recipe

Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) and Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) are partnering to create a Then and Now cookbook, comprised of favorite recipes from local senior center participants. Wilton Senior Center as well as New Fairfield, Ridgefield, and Weston senior centers have volunteered to participate in the creation of this cookbook.

Doreen Frey, a student in the master’s program at WCSU, will head up the cookbook project. She is interning at RVNA under Barbara L. Newland, director of Community Health and Wellness, and dietitian Meg Whitbeck.

Join the informational session on Monday, March 6, at 2 p.m. in the senior center lounge. Meet Doreen and learn more about the project.

Recipes included in the cookbook will be entered in a drawing. The winning recipe will be featured at a free luncheon hosted at RVNA for all cookbook participants and contributors. In addition to the meal, all participants will receive a free copy of the final cookbook. Call 203-834-6240 to sign up for the informational session on March 6.

Free downloads

Bring your own device and follow along as Melissa Baker of Wilton Library demonstrates how to download popular apps onto your mobile device or computer with your library card. Wednesday, March 8, 1 p.m., in the technology room at the senior center.

Register at 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lifetime learning

Are you age 50 or older and either bored or boring?Perhaps you could use a little lifetime learning!

The non-profit Lifetime Learners Institute at Norwalk Community College is accepting membership and course registrations for people age 50 and older.

Starting the week of March 13, 37 daytime classes of general interest will be presented without stress or tests. These subjects include: music, opera, current events, history, genealogy, politics, books, personal relationships, finance, travel, science, as well as introductions to pastels and watercolors and art history. These two-hour classes meet only once a week at 1 or 3 p.m., from four to eight weeks, Monday through Thursday, and at 10 on Friday morning. At noon on Friday there is a social hour for members with refreshments followed by a one-hour special guest presentation at 1. Visit www.lifetimelearners.org.

Coming events

Friday, March 3, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, March 6, 9 to 12, AARP Tax Help, no appointment necessary; 9:30, Coffee and Clay; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Nature’s Sketchbook; 12, Movie; 12:30, Play Reading with Andrea Ragusa; 1, Encore Bridge; 2, Then and Now Cookbook Meeting.

Tuesday, March 7, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Garden Club Lunch and Activity; 12:30, Five Crowns; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, March 8, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg; 3:30, Technology Help with Stay at Home in Wilton.

Thursday, March 9, 10, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10:30, Stay at Home Breakfast at WEPCO; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at the Y; 6, Social Services Commission Meeting.

When in doubt about the weather, call 203-834-6240 after 7 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding that day’s activities at the senior center. We do not follow the public school closings.