Wilton Bulletin

Ambler Farm offers home garden workshop

By Wilton Bulletin on February 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Registration for Ambler Farm’s Home Garden and Crop Planning Workshop will open to non-members on Monday, March 6, space permitting. Registration has been open to members since Feb. 22.  

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Farmer Jonathan Kirschner will walk participants through the steps he takes and how to adapt these processes to your own garden. Topics include: starting seedlings, timing, spacing, basic soil nutrition, home composting, and basic garden design. There will also be a walk to the Ambler Farm greenhouse and production garden to observe spring preparation first-hand.

The cost is $25 per member; $30 per non-member. Register at http://bit.ly/2lrW3Uw.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Sally’s Run registration
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress