Gray memorial ski race is March 4

By Wilton Bulletin on February 27, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Kevin Gray teaches Jose Morales of Trumbull how to mono-ski. Morales suffered a spinal cord injury in July of 2013 and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Gray, an instructor with Adaptive Sports Foundation, is the brother of the late Michael Gray Jr., of Wilton. The Michael Gray Memorial Ski & Snowboard Race takes place March 4 in Windham, N.Y.

The Michael Gray Memorial Ski & Snowboard Race will take place Saturday, March 4, at Windham Mountain in Windham, N.Y.

Skiers and snowboarders of all abilities are invited to participate in the event that honors the late Michael J. Gray Jr. of Wilton and supports the Adaptive Sports Foundation.  

Gray was a snowboard instructor with the Windham Mountain Snow Sports School when he was tragically killed in a car accident. To honor his memory and dedication to snow sports, the Gray family started a memorial race in his honor. The proceeds from the race are donated to the Adaptive Sports Foundation, an organization that offers a disabled person the ability to enjoy the sport of skiing/snowboarding.

The day includes a discounted lift ticket, a fun race, and an après ski and awards party.

The Gray family will once again host the Morales Family of Trumbull. Jose, a father of three, was injured in a ladder accident in the summer of 2013. Left paralyzed from the waist down, he is in his third season on the slopes of Windham Mountain on a mono ski.    

Any individual or company that would like to donate a raffle item for the event’s auction, or make a donation to the foundation, may email grays@remembermichael.com or visit remembermichael.com. The online auction opens March 3.

