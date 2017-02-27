Wrestling: Best showing ever for Wilton at State Open

The Wilton High wrestling team turned in its best showing ever at the State Open championships this past weekend, finishing 33rd with 29.5 points.

It was the most points ever by the Warriors at the Open, surpassing last year’s 17 points, when they finished 41st. They were fifth among FCIAC teams at the meet.

The team also upped its wins total at the Open to 10 this year, after winning six matches a year ago.

The meet was held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

All four WHS wrestlers — juniors Finn McGovern, Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher, and sophomore Travis Longo — won at least two matches, and Longo and Rende were the first Wilton wrestlers to win three matches at the State Open since Joe Fraccaroli in 2014.

Unfortunately, all four came up short of a top-five finish, which would have qualified them for the New England championships.

Longo came painfully close — as close as you can get — as he lost the fifth-place match in sudden victory, 2-1, at 106 pounds.

Longo had reached the semifinals with three wins, including a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals over Class M champ Logan Smith of Waterford.

He lost in the semifinals to Christopher Trelli of Bristol Central for the second week in a row. After a 7-3 loss to Ridgefield’s Ben Smart in the consolation quarterfinals, he fell to Steven Reyes of Shelton, 2-1, sudden victory in the fifth-place match.

Longo finished the season with a record of 35-5.

Rende went 3-2 at 126 pounds, reaching the quarterfinals with two wins before losing to FCIAC and Class LL champ Tristan Haviland of Trumbull, 5-0.

He advanced to the consolation quarterfinals with a 7-4 decision over Class M champ Anthony Devanny of Ellis Tech, but lost his next match to Noah Caskey of Montville, the Class S champ, 10-2.

Rende ended the season with a record of 35-7.

At 170 pounds, Zeyher also reached the quarterfinals, with a pin and then a 4-3 decision over the Class LL runner-up, Evan Titus of Fairfield Prep. He lost in the quarterfinals by pin to Benjamin Kibby of Granby Memorial, the Class S champ, and fell in his first wrestleback match, 7-2, to Trevor Dell’Oso of Xavier.

Zeyher finished with a season record of 34-8.

McGovern went 2-2 at 113 pounds. He won his first match before losing to Class L champ Devon Schoenberger of South Windsor. He won his first wrestleback match, 2-1, over Tyler Miller of Ledyard, before losing a 4-0 decision to Mike Charron of Killingly.

McGovern ended the season with a record of 25-17.