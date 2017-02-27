Wilton police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Police are looking into a possible connection between a bank robbery Feb. 24 at the Fairfield County Bank at 941 Danbury Road and an attempted robbery a few days earlier at the People’s Bank in Fairfield.

The attempt in Fairfield involved a man with a similar tight mask and similar vehicle, Lt. Robert Cipolla said on Monday, Feb. 27.

“We’ve also notified the FBI,” Cipolla said, saying the investigation is continuing.

Wilton police released photos on Feb. 27, of the suspect who robbed Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown.

According to Cipolla, a white man entered the Danbury Road bank at 2:58 and demanded cash.

“There was no weapon visible or threatened and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Cipolla said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall. They said the suspect was driving a green 1997 Honda Accord.

Wilton police officers were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield police. There were no injuries sustained in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-834-6254 or the Department’s Tips Line at 203-563-0256 or e-mail at crime.watch@wiltonct.org.