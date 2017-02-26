Wilton Bulletin

Fairfield County Bank in Wilton robbed

By Wilton Bulletin on February 26, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

A man walked out with an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly robbing Fairfield County Bank on Danbury Road in Wilton just before 3 p.m. Friday. Wilton police are investigating.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress at 2:58 at the Fairfield County Bank at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton. According to police, officers responded and discovered that a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash. There was no weapon visible and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released no further details.

Wilton police were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield police. Kathy Graham, of the bank’s Ridgefield branch, said that the Georgetown office re-opened Saturday.

She did not want to make further comment, citing that the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

