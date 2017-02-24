Obituary: Joseph F. O’Handley, 90

Joseph F. O’Handley died peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Joe was born on Nov. 8, 1926, to Ronald and Elizabeth Kearney O’Handley in New York City. He spent most of his youth in Manhattan, but resided during his high school years in Seaford, L.I. He graduated from Amityville High School, Class of 1944, and enlisted in the Navy for his service in World War II. Joe graduated from New York University, Class of 1950, and Harvard Law School, Class of 1953.

Joe married Marion Connelly on May 11, 1957, and they began married life in Queens, N.Y., then moved to Garden City, N.Y., and settled in Wilton, Conn., in 1970. Joe spent most of his career at Great Northern Nekoosa Corporation, retiring in 1990 as General Counsel and Vice President. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years, spending winters in Marco Island, Fla., traveling with Marion and friends, and being with his cherished grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Marion, his daughter Ellen Moore, son-in-law Quentin Moore, and grandsons Patrick and Ryan Moore. He was predeceased by his son Dennis J. O’Handley, and brothers Ronald J. O’Handley and Daniel P. O’Handley.

Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and a kind word for everyone he met. Those of us who spent part of our lives with him were lucky indeed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, in Wilton. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.