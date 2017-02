The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 17 through Feb. 23, 2017.

137 Olmstead Hill Road: David McVey and Vivian McVey, to Sean Gallary, $2,850,000.

78 Boulderbrook Road: lot 12A, Carol Pinto and Carol A. Pinto, to Ronald Pieter Tiche and Vickie Tiche, $525,000.