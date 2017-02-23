Wilton named safest town in the state by trade group

Wilton is the safest town in Connecticut, according to a study done by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States. The study was released Feb. 23.

Rounding out the top five were Ridgefield, Canton, Simsbury, and Monroe.

According to data collected from the FBI Uniform Crime Report, there was only one violent crime and 75 property crimes reported during the period considered. Based on a population of 18,851, there were 3.93 property crimes per 1,000 people in Wilton compared to 16.16 per 1,000 people statewide and 28 per 1,000 people nationally.

Violent crime barely registered at 0.05 per 1,000 people, compared to 1.3 per 1,000 people statewide, and 3 per 1,000 people nationally.

The company says it reached its conclusion measuring its own population data and internal research along with the FBI statistics. It eliminated cities and towns that failed to report data to the FBI and removed towns with populations under 5,000.

The remaining cities and towns were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%. Finally, the company moved the decimal point over a few spots to show rates per 1,000 people.