Focus ’17 announces judges for annual exhibition

Three photographers will be the judges for Focus ’17, the Wilton Arts Council’s 19th annual photography exhibition to be held March 4-30 at Wilton Library.

Photographers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The photographs will be judged in three categories: adult (professional and amateur combined), high school students and youth photographers.

This year’s judges are professionals Daryl Hawk and Dave Pressler and Lisa Schneider, winner of best in show at last year’s event.

For the past 30 years, explorer and international documentary photographer Daryl Hawk has traveled alone to some of the most remote and isolated places in the world telling stories with his camera. He has spent weeks at a time documenting and immersing himself in cultures and landscapes as diverse as Argentina, India, Bhutan and Cuba. He is a passionate defender of the world’s remaining wilderness areas and uses his photography to shine a light on why we need to protect them.

A lecturer, travel writer and workshop instructor, he is a member of the Explorers Club, fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and member of the Professional Photographers Association. He has published five hardcover photography books on his travels from around the world and runs a full-service studio here in Wilton.

Information: darylhawk.com and hawkphotography.com.

Photographer, world traveler, artist and designer Dave Pressler includes among his photographs dramatic land and water forms, wildlife, botanicals, ancient rock art, creative architecture, and humorous insights into contemporary cultures. His core message is: “learning to look in order to see,” encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to become visually conscious of the world around them.

He is vice president of ART/ PLACE Gallery in Fairfield and is a member of the Connecticut Association of Photographers, as well as a former board member of the Norwalk Camera Club and judge of the Westport Y’s Men’s Senior Center’s Annual Photography Expo. His professional career has spanned corporate identity and branding, product and package design, and advertising.

Along with Lisa Schneider’s Best in Show award last year for Let it Rain, an image she captured in a fleeting moment in South Africa, she received honorable mention for her second entry, a photo taken in France called Man of Musigny. She is an amateur photographer who has lived in Wilton for 21 years.

Schneider developed a love of photography in college and later continued her education at Silvermine Art School. She is an avid traveler who always has her camera by her side on family trips to places like Italy, France, Spain, England, Israel and South Africa.

She continues to shoot locally and abroad, with the hopes of one day creating a business out of her passion. She runs a small business providing marketing and social media consulting to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Photos for the exhibition may be dropped off at the library on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 to 4, and on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1:30 to 4. Complete entry details are available at wiltonarts.org. Entry forms are also available at Focus ’17 sponsors and other locations. Questions may be directed to focus-wac@wiltonarts.org or call Beth Schneider at 203-834-9986.

Sponsors for Focus ’17 are Alice Snyder Real Estate in Wilton, Beardsley Traveling Art Framer in Wilton, Milford Photo in Milford, Photographic Solutions LLC in Norwalk, and Rockwell Art and Framing in Wilton, Westport, Fairfield, New Canaan, Ridgefield and Stamford.