Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Girls Travel

Fifth grade

Wilton 37, Guilford 21

The Wilton girls fifth grade basketball team won 37-21 over Guilford on Sunday. Sponsored by the Wilton Sport Shop, Wilton controlled the game throughout with a strong floor game by Maddie Dineen. Ashleigh Masterson paced Wilton with a team-high 13 points. Caroline Hage and Siena McDermott kept up the intensity with suffocating defensive play. Molly Hancock and Riley Fitzgerald led Wilton in steals with four each and also contributed 10 and six points, respectively. Lauren Moe chipped in with a solid game and five rebounds. The team will look to close out the regular season this weekend with only one loss and build some momentum for the post season tournament.

Seventh grade

Wilton 43, Danbury PAL 22

Wilton 16, Ridgefield 36

The Wilton seventh grade girls team, sponsored by Pinocchio Pizza, split two road games over President’s Day weekend. Wilton defeated Danbury PAL by a score of 43-22 on Saturday. On Sunday, Wilton faced an impressive Ridgefield team and lost 36-16.

In its first game, Wilton built a 16-6 halftime lead with a standout defensive effort by Bella Andjelkovic and timely scoring by Leah Martins and Grace Williams. In the second half, Gracie Kaplan’s offensive rebounds created several second-chance scoring opportunities for Amelia Hughes, Erynn Floyd and Ellie Coffey to further build Wilton’s lead. Katie Umphred and Catherine Dineen’s intense physical play consistently stymied Danbury’s efforts to even the game.

Against Ridgefield, the road was much tougher. Scoring by Leah Martin, Amelia Hughes, Catherine Dineen and Bella Andjelkovic kept Wilton within range in the first half. Gracie Kaplan, Erynn Floyd, Ellie Coffey, Katie Umphred and Grace Williams’ aggressive defense led to several fastbreak scoring opportunities but Wilton could not overcome Ridgefield’s consistently strong interior play. An injured Ellie Copley joined her teammates for both games.

The Wilton seventh grade girls team continues to show a cohesive and resilient spirit as they head into their final weekend of games before the playoffs begin.

Boys Travel

5th/6th grade

Wilton 49, Newtown 28

The Wilton 56ers boys fifth and sixth grade basketball team picked up its second victory against Newtown this season, beating the hometown Nighthawks on Sunday by a final score of 49-28. The victory moved the Warriors to 12-5 for the season.

The starting squad of Bailey Finn, Spencer Liston, Jefferson Mitchell, Andrew Roth and Michael Wall pushed the 56ers to a quick lead. Finn led the offensive effort with six points in the quarter, and Mitchell added three points from the free-throw line. Liston and Wall made consecutive layups to put Wilton up by nine points. Guard Wyatt Jones came off the bench and quickly added two steals to keep the Newtown offense in check, as Wilton led at the end of the first quarter, 13-4.

Harrison Lent started the second quarter with a steal and a basket. Declan Brokaw and Andre Wiest each sank a free throw, and Kyle Roesser added a layup to put Wilton up, 19-7. The Warriors finished the first half with a basket from Wiest and a free throw from Wall, making the score 22-9.

Wilton opened the game up in the third quarter, outscoring Newtown 20-4 in the period, as coaches John Redding and Terrance Ditimi stuck with a lineup of Finn (6 points in the quarter), Liston (2 points), Mitchell (4 points), Roth (6 points) and Wiest (2 points).

The Warriors scored seven points in the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Michael Byrnes, and strong defensive play from Colin Tsai.

The 56ers showed great teamwork in the game, with every player grabbing multiple rebounds, led by Wiest’s impressive 15 boards.

7th/8th grade

Norwalk TMT 59, Wilton 47

The Wilton seventh and eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKeirnan & Co. Insurance, Inc., entered this last weekend on an eight-game winning streak. The team hosted a big and aggressive Norwalk TMT team Saturday. Wilton went down 18-8 after the first quarter, as Norwalk pressed virtually every inbound. The boys did not give up, however, outscoring Norwalk in the second and third quarters on the back of strong performances by John McMahon (10 points, 6 rebounds), Jermaine Vincent (13 points, 2 rebounds) and Jack Lynch (10 points, 2 rebounds), leaving the game tied 38-38 at the end of the third quarter. Also contributing were Davis Cote (6 points, 2 assists), Ben Weiner (5 points, 3 assists) and Andre Long (2 points, 1 assist). As it has throughout the season, Wilton also played strong defense, led by Jimmy McKeirnan (2 rebounds, 3 steals) and Sam Strazza (1 assist, 1 rebound), who took a hard charge at a key point in the game. Ultimately, however, Norwalk’s interior rebounding and press defense was too much, as Wilton fell 59-47.

Wilton 50, Stamford JCC 35

On Sunday, Wilton travelled to Stamford to play the JCC’s team, looking to avenge the tough loss. The team upped their intensity on both sides of the ball, and got balanced contributions from the entire squad en route to a solid win. The team led 24-12 at halftime as the backcourt of Jimmy McKeirnan (8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal), Sam Strazza (7 points, 2 rebounds), Jermaine Vincent (7 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds), Ben Weiner (5 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds), AJ Presiano (4 points, 2 rebounds), EJ Fasano (3 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds) and Dylan Smith (1 assist, 1 rebound) moved the ball around well and created lots of opportunities. In the second half, Wilton’s ‘Bigs’ — John McMahon (6 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds), Andre Long (4 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds), Dave Cote (2 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) and Jack Lynch (4 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds) — battled hard on the boards to ensure the 50-35 victory.