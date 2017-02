The Wilton High girls basketball team begins the Class LL playoffs on Friday at 6 with a play-in game at home against East Hartford.

The Warriors (11-9) are seeded 30th, and East Hartford (8-12) is seeded 35th.

The winner will advance to a first-round game on Tuesday at third-seeded New London (18-2) at 7.

