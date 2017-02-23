Wilton Bulletin

Wrestling: Rende hits 100-win milestone

By J.B. Cozens on February 23, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton wrestling

Nick Rende is the first Wilton High wrestler to reach 100 wins since Andrew Lattimer in 2009. — Dave Stewart / HAN Network

While Nick Rende may not have reached the Class L championship match for the second year in a row last weekend, he did achieve another major milestone for the Wilton High wrestling program.

The junior standout notched his 100th career win when he defeated Zachary Taylor of Fairfield Ludlowe, 10-5, in the quarterfinals — the first Warrior to reach that mark since Andrew Lattimer in 2009.

“(Lattimer) is the only one I know of. He did it in four years,” said head coach John Foldeak of the 100-win mark. “That Nick did it in three years is a huge accomplishment.”

Rende, who finished third at the Class L tournament at 126 pounds, also qualified for the State Open for the third straight year — possibly the first Wilton wrestler to do so.

“I thought Nick wrestled very well. A lot of coaches would say it’s one of the toughest if not the toughest weight class in the state — a lot of hammers,” said Foldeak.

He goes into the State Open with a record of 32-5 — and 102 career wins.

“It’s special,” Foldeak said of Rende’s achievement. “You just expect Nick to win and sometimes you overlook how good he is and how he does it with such poise and ease.”

With a top-five finish at the State Open, Rende — or teammates Zach Zeyher, Travis Longo and Finn McGovern — can do something no Wilton wrestler has done since 1994: qualify for New Englands.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Consumer Protection commissioner proposes new medical marijuana conditions Next Post Girls basketball: Warriors host playoff game Friday
About author
J.B. Cozens

J.B. Cozens


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress