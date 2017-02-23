Wilton Bulletin

Boucher exploring an exploration for governor’s office

By Tony Spinelli on February 23, 2017 in Lead News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Toni Boucher

Toni Boucher

State Sen. Toni Boucher  (R-26) confirmed her exploration today of a new exploratory committee for the governor’s seat.

“Like many other good people are doing, I am exploring an exploratory due to increasing pressure from many different fronts and people,” Boucher said in an email to the Bulletin, after a report appeared in a regional news outlet. She said she has not filed her intentions. “Too many budget issues in Hartford and do not want to complicate,” Boucher said.

Boucher spent seven months exploring a run for governor in 2013 and 2014. She ultimately backed out and instead sought re-election  to a fourth term in the state Senate.

“Exploring a run for governor has been an extraordinary journey,” she said at the time.

Last time around, she said she was moved by the outpouring of support from across the 26th District, as well as the state, but she was unable to raise as much money as she thought necessary,

“To be a viable candidate, you need about $80,000 to $85,000,” she said at the time. “My goal was to reach $100,000.” she said. Boucher had reported raising more than $66,000 as of Dec. 31, 2013.

 

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Hans C. Mol, 85 Next Post College campuses can be hunting grounds for teen rape
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress