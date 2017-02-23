Obituary: Hans C. Mol, 85

Hans C. Mol, formerly of Old King’s Highway, Wilton, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at his home in Alpharetta, Ga. Born in Amsterdam, Holland, on April 6, 1931, Mr. Mol was the son of the late Cornelis and Elizabeth Mol.

Following the end of WW II, Mr. Mol and his parents moved to California, where he attended one year of high school, before receiving a full scholarship to the California Institute of Technology, from which he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Mr. Mol held a variety of engineering jobs in California before moving to Wilton with his wife and two children in 1969.

Upon moving to Connecticut, he worked as an engineering manager at Roanwell Corporation in New York, the primary supplier of military headsets. At Roanwell, Mr. Mol oversaw the design of some of the first noise cancelling headphones and headsets. His designs were used in a variety of military uses, including for the NASA astronauts. In 1974 Mr. Mol became an engineering manager at Pitney Bowes, where he was responsible for the design of mailing machines. During his working career, Mr. Mol received 42 patents for his inventions. He lived in Wilton until 2013, when he moved to Alpharetta.

Mr. Mol was a man of many interests, and had a great passion for life. He enjoyed traveling with his family, meeting people and trying new things. He was passionate about music, and was himself an accomplished musician playing the piano, clarinet, saxophone and accordion. His family spent many happy hours enjoying his musical talents. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife, skiing and sailing. He was friendly to all that he met, always greeting them with a smile and interested in learning about them.

But above all his other accomplishments, Mr. Mol was an honest, devoted and loving husband and father. His family was always his number-one priority. He was a calm and caring role model, providing endless support and encouragement. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Aida Mol, his daughter Linda Mol Supron of Jamestown, R.I., and her two children Alex and Olivia, and his daughter Suzanne Mol Miller of Roswell, Ga., her husband Ralph, and their two children Grant and Kyle Miller. He will be greatly missed by them all, and they are so grateful to have had such a special person in their lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Mr. Mol has donated his brain to research in the hopes that a cure can be found for this terrible disease.