Playing its best hockey of the season, the Wilton High boys hockey team will look to wrap things up on high note on Saturday night, when it hosts Masuk for its Senior Night game at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.

After starting the season 2-14, the Warriors won two of three games this past week, with the lone defeat coming Wednesday night in a hard-fought 4-3 loss to Fairfield, a Division I team that is the third best in the FCIAC.

Saturday night’s game will begin with a ceremony at 8:45 to recognize the Warriors’ four seniors — Alec Biegen, Liam Rance, Peter Koch and Michael Lindberg.

Last Friday, Wilton avenged an earlier loss to Trinity Catholic with a 2-1 win at the Winter Garden, snapping a 13-game losing streak. The next day, they made it two wins in a row by beating Joel Barlow, 5-2, at at the Winter Garden.

“You have to give credit to these kids. They stuck through it. They didn’t get down,” said head coach John Miserendino after the two wins. “When they got the win they were ecstatic. They needed it and they deserved it.”

On Wednesday at the Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport, Fairfield (14-4-2) took a 2-0 lead after one period and was up 2-1 going in the third period. The Warriors cut the lead to one two more times, at 3-2 and 4-3, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Biegen scored two goals to lead the Warriors (4-15), with the other goal by Brandon Jonsson.

In last Friday’s win, it was two younger players, sophomores Henry Murphy and Connor Drake, who provided the scoring punch, as both scored their first goals.

Murphy put Wilton up 1-0 early in the game, off an assist from Caleb Worley. Drake later broke a 1-1 tie with his first goal, off an assist from Koch.

The Warriors got a solid game from sophomore Alex Sywak in goal, as Miserendino said he probably made close to 40 saves.

“He had a great game. We also blocked maybe 30 to 40 shots between our forwards and defensemen, which I think was the key to the game,” he said. “I thought Trinity had the puck more than we did but we just didn’t give them anything to shoot at.”

The Warriors were back in action the next day, and once again jumped out to the quick 1-0 lead, this time on a goal by Biegen. Barlow answered with two goals to go up 2-1, but Wilton answered just 10 seconds after the second goal, with Jonsson scoring off the face-off to make it 2-2 after one period.

In the second period, Biegen broke the tie with his second goal of the game, and Dean DiNanno scored his first goal of the season off a pass from his brother, Jack DiNanno, making it 4-2. Koch’s goal, off a Dean DiNanno assist, make it 5-2 after two.

Wilton got another great performance in goal from Sywak.

“He made all the saves we needed him to make,” said Miserendino. “In the second period we really dominated, minus some penalties. We really controlled the pace of the play. In the third period, we played back a little bit, but we left it to Alex to make the saves and that’s what he did.”