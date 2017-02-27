Zone change proposed for garden business

Sweet Peet Organic Soil has been operating for years at 586 Danbury Road, but technically the zone is Residential 1A.

That may be the reason the owner of the property wants to change the zone, along with 578 Danbury Road, to General Business, according to an application on file with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission accepted the application from real estate agent Kevin O’Brien on behalf of the owner, David J. Smith, at its meeting Feb. 13.

“It’s zoned residential, and they have some businesses pre-existing, so the intention may be to mirror the usage of the property,” Town Planner Bob Nerney said about the application.

O’Brien did not return a phone call for comment and Smith could not be reached.

However, Nerney said it is not unusual for businesses to operate in that section of Route 7. The 2.5-acre property is across the street from the Four Seasons Racquet Club.

“That part of town is mixed zoning,” Nerney said.

The application will be up for a public hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission at a future date.