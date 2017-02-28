Panel discussion on joint pain

Managing Joint Pain is the next topic in the Get Well, Stay Well health literacy series presented by Wilton Library and Western Connecticut Health Network. The free program will take place on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the library.

Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Mark J. Fletcher and Dr. Nicholas V. Polifroni, who are in practice with Coastal Orthopaedics, will discuss the prevention of joint pain as well as causes and symptoms. In addition to providing tips on managing joint pain, they will discuss various treatment options.

Both surgeons are associated with the Comprehensive Joint Replacement Center at Norwalk Hospital. Dr. Polifroni is co-director of the center and chief of orthopedics at Norwalk Hospital.

The healthy literacy series is moderated by Saras Nair, M.D., former chairman of the Department of Pathology at Norwalk Hospital and a trustee of Wilton Library. The program on Managing Joint Pain will conclude with a question and answer session.

“We are delighted with the success of our partnership in providing the health literacy series to our community. This program enables us to provide reliable health information on a wide range of health topics to help our community members Get Well, Stay Well,” said Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library.

To register for the program, call 203-762-6334 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.