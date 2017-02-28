Tax forms available at library

They say nothing is certain but death and taxes, and when it comes to taxes, Wilton Library is still the go-to place for forms.

Despite a government printing office cutback on tax forms that has hit other libraries in the region, Wilton Library carries on.

“We are business as usual when it comes to providing tax forms to our patrons. We have the same basic forms we’ve been offering for years — 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ,” said Janet Crystal, marketing communications manager for the library.

What about all the other forms?

“We did carry more forms in the past, but haven’t in several years as they are so easy to download from the IRS website. Each year we ordered less and less of the other forms because they weren’t being used. We are happy to download and print any form any patron needs,” Crystal said.

The assistant director, Lauren McLaughlin, orders the forms each year based on the past year’s usage, so the library has a ready supply for anyone who would like them, Crystal said. However, more people are filing taxes electronically and/or using tax preparers. “We might have seen a slight decrease in demand for the forms, but the library always receives what we request from the IRS,” Crystal said.

The library also receives a limited number of state of Connecticut 1040 forms and instructions.

“The good news for our patrons is that we have the forms and we are happy to provide them to whoever needs them,” Crystal said.

Tax preparation assistance is also available in town, for those with low and middle incomes. The AARP provides the service, with special attention to those 60 and older. Volunteers from AARP will be at the senior center in the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road, on Monday, March 6, from 9 to noon to assist in tax preparation. No appointment is necessary.