Registration is open for the Whittingham Cancer Center Walk and Sally’s Run, scheduled for April 29 at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk. Sally’s Run honors the late Sally Kalin of Wilton, who died of cancer in 2010.

The events are presented by the Whittingham Family and the Kalin Family. Proceeds support patient programs and services at the Whittingham Cancer Center of Norwalk Hospital.

Information: nhwalkrun.org.