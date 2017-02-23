Wilton Bulletin

Diversity on the map

By Wilton Bulletin on February 23, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Library News · 0 Comments

Families are invited to celebrate Wilton’s diversity by marking their countries of ancestry on a large wall map that will be on display Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at Wilton Library. The project is sponsored by the library and Wilton Economic Development Commission.

The map will be up from 10 to 5 on Saturday and 1 to 5 on Sunday. During this time, children may decorate paper squares in images reflecting their cultural heritage. These squares will then be turned into a paper quilt for display in the Children’s Library.

“We thought that this would be a fun way to illustrate Wilton’s growing cultural diversity in a way that is visually impactful,” said commission chair Vivian Lee-Shiue. “We hope that this evolves to become a larger cultural celebration in future years.”

