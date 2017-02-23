Wilton Bulletin

Lavielle and Boucher meet constituents in Georgetown

By Wilton Bulletin on February 23, 2017

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and state Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) will appear at a town hall event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Gilbert and Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street, in Georgetown. They will be joined by House Republican state Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) of Easton.

They will offer residents an update on legislative activity in Hartford, answer their questions on state issues, and listen to their concerns about the community.

Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to speak to Lavielle may reach her at Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov.

