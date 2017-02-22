Obituary: Lillian Marie Cooper, 87

Lillian Marie Cooper, 87, of Westborough, Mass., formerly of Raleigh, N.C. and Wilton, Conn., died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2017, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, Mass. Born June 4, 1929 in Ft. Worth, Texas, she is predeceased by her parents, Stefan and Lillie Matusevich of Ft. Worth, Texas, and her late husband of 43 years, Benjamin W. Cooper, Jr. of Raleigh, N.C. She was educated in Ft. Worth schools and graduated from Texas Women’s University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Accounting.

The majority of her career was spent at IBM, starting as a systems engineer in the 1950s and retiring in 1993. While raising her family in Wilton, Lillian was an active volunteer both in the schools and on the Boards of Education and Tax Review. After 25 years in Wilton, Conn., she and Ben moved to Raleigh, N.C. Throughout her life, and especially in retirement, she was an avid traveller, eventually visiting all of the continents except Australia. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, taking walks with the dog, and engaging in continuing education opportunities. After Ben’s death, she relocated to Westborough to be closer to family.

She is survived by her four daughters, Stefany A. Eck of Westford, Lisa S. Shumway and her husband, Scott, of Westborough, Andrea C. Goldstein and her husband, Arnold, of Seattle, Wash., and Courtney B. Cooper and her husband, Neal Camens, of Nottingham, Pa.; four grandchildren, Emily Eck of Plainfield, Vt.; Michael Eck of Somerville, Max Goldstein of Seattle, Wash., and Cooper Shumway of Westborough; a sister-in-law, Neldene Matusevich of Inez, Texas; and three nephews and a niece.

She was the sister of the late Stephen Matusevich and Helen Oujesky and the Aunt of the late Christopher Oujesky.

Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Calling hours will also be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Mt. Olivet Funeral Home, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Ft. Worth, Texas.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, at 9:30 a.m., in the Mount Olivet Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Beaumont and Salmon VNA and Hospice for their loving care of Lillian. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472, www.alz.org.

Westboroughfuneralhome.com