Boys basketball: Warriors to honor seven seniors tonight

The Wilton High boys basketball team’s Senior Night — Heart over Hype — takes place tonight at 7 before the start of the Warriors’ final regular-season game, against Fairfield Ludlowe, at Zeoli Fieldhouse.
The Warriors (13-5) will be looking to improve their seed for the FCIAC playoffs, which open on Saturday with the quarterfinals.
The seven Wilton seniors who will be recognized are captains Matt Kronenberg, Jack Williams, Jack Wood and Drew Connolly, and Sean Breslin, Jackson Cote and Joe Pozzi.
The Wilton boys basketball team’s seven seniors this year are, from the left: Matt Kronenberg, Sean Breslin, Jack Williams, Jackson Cote, Jack Wood, Joe Pozzi and Drew Connolly.