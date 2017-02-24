Project 2022 meetings

Class Project 2022 orientation meetings for parents of seventh graders will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 — one at Comstock Community Center at 10 a.m., and another in the Middlebrook School cafeteria at 7:30 p.m.

Both meetings will present the same information and give parents the opportunity to learn about all there is to know about Wilton class projects.

For the past 30 years, Wilton Class Projects have been bringing parents together to improve networking and communication, as well as providing substance-free social activities for students in grades 7-12.

Questions may be directed to Eva Beshlian: 203-451-0210.