Letter: Democrats seek several candidates

To the Editors:

The bylaws of the Democratic Town Committee provide that its nominating committee, of which I am the chair, shall advertise, fully, for persons interested in being nominated for appointed or elected office. Under current procedures adopted by the Board of Selectmen, members of the Democratic party must apply for appointed positions in town government through our committee, members of the Republican party must apply for appointed positions through the Republican Town Committee, and unaffiliated voters may apply through either party or by direct petition to the Board of Selectmen. Our committee welcomes inquiries and expressions of interest from unaffiliated voters.

At this time we are particularly interested in hearing from any Wilton resident who is not registered as a member the Republican party and who might be interested in serving on the Ethics Council, the Energy Commission, the Water Pollution Control Authority, the Water Commission, and the Building Inspector Board of Appeals.

If you are interested in being considered for any of these positions, or being kept in mind for others, please contact me at 203-762-9000 or at pburnham@gregoryandadams.com.

Wilton’s greatest strength is in its volunteers. Please consider serving your town.

Paul Burnham

Chairman

Democratic Nominating Committee

Wilton, Feb. 18