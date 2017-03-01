What’s growing in Connecticut?

There are 6,000 farms in Connecticut, accounting for 406,000 acres. They add $3.5 billion to local economies across the state. There are 118 dairy farms that provide more than 4,000 jobs, 1,400 registered beekeepers, 80,000 acres devoted to shellfish cultivation, and more than 65 orchards.

But Connecticut’s most valuable crop? Tobacco. It’s valued at $15,000 per acre. Connecticut ranks eighth in the nation for tobacco production.

You can learn all that and more in the latest edition of Connecticut Grown, a magazine and web program from the state Department of Agriculture that promotes and educates how the food and agriculture community contributes to Connecticut’s economy.

Stories highlight Connecticut’s food producers, the local community and farm families. Articles focus on the state’s thriving aquaculture, the positive impact of the greenhouse industry and how regional markets are revitalizing ag.

Connecticut Grown is part of FarmFlavor.com, a national food and farming website that profiles America’s hardworking farmers and ranchers, and connects consumers to the country’s agriculture industry. The website includes recipes, data-based facts about U.S. agriculture and overviews of the farmers who produce the nation’s food, fuel and fiber.

For a free digital version of the magazine optimized for iPads, tablets and other mobile devices, visit www.farmflavor.com/connecticut/connecticut-magazine/connecticut-grown-2017.