Letter: A note of gratitude

To the Editors:

(Following is a letter to the Wilton community.)

Dear Wilton Friends,

I have now had several days to reflect on the past weekend. Although it was a time of great sadness, there was a tremendous sense of patriotism, beauty and pride as we celebrated the life of my husband, Phil Reeves. The “sea of blue” as the fire departments of Wilton, Westport and Bridgeport and the Army/National Guard brothers came together, represented a symbol of Phil’s two worlds coming together in solidarity. These were his two true passions that defined the man that Phil was. He was smiling down upon us as we celebrated the accomplished life he led. Phil touched many lives throughout his careers and the outpouring of love and support was shown with such love and dedication.

Both the wake and the funeral were filled with special touches that could not have happened without the incredibly dedicated team that worked countless hours and thought of every detail to put Friday and Saturday together. This amazing team was made up of: Bridgeport FD, Westport FD, Wilton FD, Fairfield FD, New Canaan FD, Norwalk FD, Wilton Volunteer FD, Norwalk PD, Wilton PD, CERT, Wilton EMS, Norwalk EMS, Norwalk EMD, CT Statewide Honor Guard, American Legion Post 86, St Matthew’s Church, and the U.S. Army — all in the effort to give Phil the tribute and celebration that they felt he most certainly deserved. As well as this amazing team, there was a special committee that brought together the community to help with refreshments for the reception. The community of Wilton, once again, has shown such an outpouring of love and support. The Reeves family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts.

Through all of this, Phil’s legacy continues. He has brought together many new friendships and has widened his knowledge and wisdom through the stories they now share. We will all carry Phil’s strength, honor and sense of pride with us each day. He will be greatly missed by many.

With much thanks,

Robyn (Reeves)

Wilton, Feb. 21