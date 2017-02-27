Fruit will be here soon

Citrus fruit from Florida will be on its way to Wilton next week for the Kiwanis Club’s annual citrus sale. It is not too late to order grapefruit, oranges, and tangerines that will be ready for pickup Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 3, 4 and 5. To order, visit wiltonkiwanis.org. Orders may be picked up at ECS Transportation, 390 Danbury Road. The sale helps support the many charities to which the Kiwanis Club donates including Ambler Farm, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, American HomeFront, STAR, and others. Above, Eugene Horne, ESC president, is flanked by Kiwanis members Marty Clancy, left, and Fred Sindel. Hornes has donated the pickup space to the club for the past four years.