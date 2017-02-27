Children stencil floorcloths

Practical, easily refurbished oil cloth floor coverings were popular in the 18th and 19th Centuries, adding a spot of color and design — and protection — to wooden floors.

On Saturday, March 4, from 11 to 12:30, the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road, will offer a workshop for children ages 6 to 12 in which they will make their own small floor mat of oil cloth. They will stencil with traditional patterns and colors, led by museum educator Lola Chen.

During the course of the workshop, the children will be able to examine the large green stenciled floor cloth in the dining room of the 1772 Fitch House, and see for themselves how Wilton’s early residents would have made use of this inexpensive material. The workshop includes a snack of pineapple upside down cake, which the children will help prepare.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; for non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.