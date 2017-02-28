EMT class at Comstock next month

The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC) will host an emergency medical technician (EMT) course from March 7 through June 30 at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., as well as one Saturday per month from 9 to 5.

The cost is $950, which includes books.

The EMT program covers techniques in first aid, CPR, AED, basic life support, patient assessments, extrication, communication, hazmat, terrorism awareness, and other concepts to prepare a student to become an emergency medical technician. The class meets all National Registry and Connecticut requirements and upon successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to take the National Registry exam. This course is taught by Jim Brubaker, a Norwalk Hospital paramedic and the EMS clinical educator of Norwalk Hospital.

The deadline to register is March 2. Participants must be 15 years of age or older to take this course and be at least 16 years of age at the time of certification.

Click here for more information including course syllabus.

Register via the Wilton Parks & Recreation website: wiltonparksandrec.org. On the main page, scroll down and click the blue Register HERE icon. The program barcode is 9403.

For questions, email diane.wiltonems@gmail.com or call 203-834-6245.