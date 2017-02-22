Aquarion announces statewide awards for environmental excellence

The Aquarion Water Company is again seeking to recognize adults, students, small and large businesses, and nonprofits whose volunteer efforts have protected or improved Connecticut’s natural resources — its air, water, soils or plant and wildlife communities.

For the seventh year, the company will select winners of its Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards in five categories: adult, youth, small business, large business and nonprofit organization.

“As Stewards of the Environment, Aquarion Water Company is proud to provide an opportunity to acknowledge the many outstanding projects that help protect and preserve our state’s environment,” said Charles V. Firlotte, president and CEO of Aquarion Water Company. “Caring for Connecticut’s natural resources is a team effort, and we look forward to celebrating the people, companies and nonprofit organizations whose accomplishments in this endeavor have gone above and beyond.”

Awards will include a $1,000 award for the student winner and $2,500 contributions to environmental nonprofit organizations selected by the other category winners. Aquarion will honor winners on June 3, 2017 at a special event to be held at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2017. Self-nominations and re-nominations are welcome.

More information is available at aquarionwater.com and facebook.com/aquarionwater.