Former resident named theater chair

Former Wilton resident James Orvis has been named the new chairman of the Fairfield Theatre Company (FTC).

Orvis, who lives in Fairfield, served as a board member and chair of the theater company’s building committee since 2009.

As the new chairman, Orvis said he hopes to help refine its mission and “improve the operational metrics to ensure that we are consistently able to successfully meet the financial and artistic challenges that are common to performing arts organizations.”

