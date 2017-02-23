Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Wilton High School Jazz Symposium, Friday, Feb. 24, WHS Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. First session: 3:30-5:30; second session: 6:30-9. Performances by high school jazz bands from Wilton, Weston, and Norwalk. Berkshire Jazz Orchestra performs at 8:30. Free.

Where in the World, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 to 5, Wilton Library. The Economic Development Commission and library invite families to mark their countries of ancestry on a wall map on display Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 5. No registration, drop-in.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make a creamy chowder while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Libeled Lady will be shown. Spencer Tracy, Jean Harlow, and William Powell star in the 1936 comedy. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Finance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, Thursday, March 2, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. First in a three-part series aimed at people with variable income, who work for themselves or own their own businesses. Topics include how to project realistic assumptions and which ratios or key numbers to track. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Read Across America, Thursday, March 2, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Celebrate Read Across America Day and the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Stories, craft, and scavenger hunt for pre-K kids and up. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Cursive Writing, Thursday, March 2, 4-5, Wilton Library. Children ages 9 and up will read, write, and create a craft with their cursive skills. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Managing Joint Pain, Thursday, March 2, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Mark J. Fletcher and Dr. Nicholas V. Polifroni will discuss the causes and symptoms of joint pain, how to prevent it , manage it, and treat it. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stenciled Oilcloth Workshop, Saturday, March 4, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 may make their own small floor mat of oilcloth and stencil a design. Includes a snack of pineapple upside down cake, which the children will help prepare. Members: $10, $25 maximum per family; non-members: $15, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, March 4, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Horns a Plenty! — Brass. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Green Speaker Series, Sunday, March 5, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Westport Electric Car Club member Scott Thompson will give an introduction to electric vehicles. Co-sponsored by the library and Wilton Go Green. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 6, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in. Bring a project or borrow needles and yarn to try. No registration.

Author Talk, Monday, March 6, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Maggie Kneip will discuss her book, Now Everyone Will Know: The Perfect Husband, His Shattering Secret, My Rediscovered Life: A Memoir. Kneip kept the cause of her young husband’s death in the 1980s — AIDS — a secret for nearly 25 years. Psychologist Dr. Dale Atkins, who provided the afterword for the book, will appear with Kneip. Books available for sale. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Information Series: Delay Your Gray, Tuesday, March 7, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Liz Jorgensen will speak on the topic How to Keep Your Teenaer Safe and Yourself Sane. Free, registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

March Maker Madness: Ladies’ Night Out, Tuesday, March 7, 8-10 p.m., Wilton Library. Create DIY projects by the fire while sipping wine and nibbling on appetizers. Projects are etching old-fashioned glasses, coasters, floral centerpieces. Cost: $30. Bring own flower clippers. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, March 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Sellout by Paul Beatty. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, March 8, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn how to download movies and music for free. Presented by Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 9, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Focus ’17 Exhibition and Reception, Friday, March 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Reception for the Wilton Arts Council Focus ’17 Juried Photography Exhibition. Exhibition runs through March 30.

Papermaking Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 11, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will learn how to make hand-made paper and discuss the history of paper. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, March 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Title to be announced. Suggested donation of $5. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 12, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. Emery Roth presents Finding Brass Valley, a Place that Has Almost Vanished, focusing on one’s place in society as defined by their work. Reception follows talk. Free, donations welcome. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Frenzy, Tuesday, March 14, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Psychologist Susan Bauerfeld and college consultant Victoria Hirsch will walk offer tips, strategies and suggestions for making it through the college selection and application process. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

HAM Radio for Teens, Tuesday, March 14, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Library. HAM or Amateur Radio brings people, electronics, and communication together. HAM radios may be used to talk across town or the world. Introductory session for grades 7-12. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Wednesday, March 15, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Financial Modeling and Monetization for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, Thursday, March 2, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. Second in a three-part series aimed at people with variable income, who work for themselves or own their own businesses. Topics include standard models for budgeting and framing financial aspects of a business, alternative streams of revenue, finding investors, how to monetize projects. Final session is March 30. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

