Finances for freelancers

A series of free business seminars aimed at freelancers and entrepreneurs will begin Thursday, March 2, as part of Wilton Library’s Business Outreach Initiative. The first session is called Finance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at the library.

Featuring independent personal finance expert Galia Gichon, this workshop is geared towards people with variable income, who work for themselves, or own their own businesses. Attendees will learn business models that turn ideas into revenue, scale current resources, learn how to project realistic assumptions and which ratios or key numbers to regularly track.

Gichon is an independent personal financial expert with her own company, Down-to-Earth Finance.

The series is co-sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Wilton Library, and Catamount Wealth Management. Registration is highly recommended. Register online or call 203-762-6334.

Additional dates and topics are: March 16 — Financial Modeling and Monetization for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs; March 30 — Finance and Marketing for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs.