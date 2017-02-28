Bankwell welcomes Caccia

Nancy Abels Caccia has joined Bankwell as first vice president, customer experience and development leader. The appointment was announced by Bankwell Director of Retail Services Ben Fetterman.

Caccia, who has more than 25 years of experience in banking and comes to Bankwell from a similar role at Capital One, will work in the Wilton branch.

She will be involved in employee training, coaching and strengthening customer relationships. A mother of two, Caccia lives in Westchester County with her husband.