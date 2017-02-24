Bankwell launches pet adoption project

Bankwell will launch the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project on March 1 to create awareness about the many dogs and cats in need of homes at animal shelters throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties.

All Bankwell branches will feature photographs by Michael Bagley and information about available dogs and cats, which will also be previewed on the bank’s website during March and April. The branches will serve as collection points for a “wish list” to benefit the Connecticut Humane Society, and a list of those items will also appear on the bank’s website. The community is invited to a free opening reception at Bankwell’s 208 Elm Street branch in New Canaan on Wednesday, March 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The project was the brainchild of Lynne Gomez, Bankwell’s executive assistant to the CEO, who worked with Bankwell in Wilton Branch Manager Ann Mitrione and Marketing Assistant Lucy French to get the program off the ground.

Bankwell has partnered with Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Shelter, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, Little Black Dog Rescue, One More Dog Rescue, Sunshine Golden Retriever and Connecticut Humane Society for this project. Pet Pantry has offered to provide a free gift basket for the home of any pet adopted during the program and also serve as a collection point for the Connecticut Humane Society “wish list.”

Additionally, Canine Training & Behavioral Services in Wilton will offer a free, 30-minute consultation for anyone who adopts a dog during the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project.

More information can be found at mybankwell.com.